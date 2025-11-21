MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Stranger Things 5’: Watch Eleven set new personal record as she trains to fight Vecna

The first four episodes of the popular Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series will premiere on Netflix on 26 November

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.11.25, 12:18 PM
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ S5

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ S5 YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven leaps over trees, runs up an inclined plane, climbs ladders, and rolls on the ground with ease — she does it all in 12 minutes 33 seconds, a new personal best — in a sneak peek video from Stranger Things Season 5 dropped by Netflix on Friday. But, she remains dissatisfied with her progress as she prepares for the final face off with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The one-minute-long video shows Eleven undergoing rigorous physical training while she also tries to sharpen her telekinetic powers. Her adoptive father Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Will’s mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) monitor her progress.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Stranger Things began in 2016 with the disappearance of Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. This sparked a chain of events which culminated in Eleven defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the final episode of Season 4.

Season 5 will follow the residents of Hawkins as they take one final stand against the humanoid monsters from Upside Down.

The cast of the final season also includes Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

The fifth instalment of the Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will release on Netflix on 26 November, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas. The finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

