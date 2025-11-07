Millie Bobby Brown on safeguarding daughter’s privacy: ‘Important to protect her story’

Actress Millie Bobby Brown in a recent interview said that it’s important to protect her daughter until she’s ready and willing to step into the spotlight.

Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed a baby girl through adoption in August. The couple tied the knot in May 2024.

During an interaction with British Vogue, Brown discussed the value of privacy and the importance of safeguarding her daughter’s story, noting, “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.”

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly,” Brown added.

Brown made her acting debut in 2013 at the age of nine, guest-starring on the ABC fantasy drama Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She rose to fame with her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Brown also opened up about her and her husband’s decision not to reveal her daughter’s name.

“There are no plans to even disclose her name until “she’s ready to decide for herself”,” Brown said.

Brown believes that her child should have the right to share her own story when she’s ready. For now, her daughter’s name and story belong only to her until the day she chooses to share them herself.

“If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support,” she added.

Brown is currently gearing up for the release of the final instalment of the sci-fi show Stranger Things.

Earlier this week, reports by Daily Mail and Radar Online mentioned that Brown had submitted extensive complaints against David Harbour, alleging bullying and harassment during the filming of Stranger Things final season.

Despite the recent controversy, the actors appeared together at the world premiere of Season 5 of the Netflix series, sharing laughs and posing together.

The much-admired father-daughter dynamic of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is one of the key highlights of the sci-fi show.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, the Duffer Brothers' sci-fi series also stars Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in lead roles. The disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode sparks a chain of events that culminate in Brown’s Eleven (aka Jane Hopper) defeating Vecna, the murderous antagonist from an alternate dimension, using telekinesis in the Season 4 finale.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.