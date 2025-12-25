Zomato, Amazon delivery workers announce nationwide strike on December 25 and Dec 31

Food deliveries and online shopping could slow to a crawl during the year-end holiday rush as delivery partners associated with Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart have called for an all-India strike on December 25 and December 31.

The call has been given by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union along with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), with expected participation across metro cities and large tier-2 towns.

The unions say the strike is a response to what they call steadily worsening working conditions in India’s fast-growing app-based delivery economy.

Workers allege long and unpredictable working hours, declining per-order payouts, unsafe delivery targets and repeated instances of arbitrary account deactivations.

These pressures, they argue, intensify during festivals and peak demand periods, precisely when platforms see their highest volumes.

Delivery workers said that large-scale participation could disrupt restaurant orders, grocery deliveries and same-day e-commerce shipments during the holiday season.

In a statement, the unions said workers continue to face falling earnings, unsafe delivery targets, lack of welfare benefits and little job security.

They also raised concerns over ultra-fast delivery models, particularly 10-minute deliveries, which they say put riders at risk on the roads.

The unions’ demands include transparent and fair pay structures, withdrawal of “10-minute delivery” models, an end to account blocking without due process, improved safety gear and accident insurance, and assured work allocation without algorithmic discrimination.

They are also seeking stronger app-level grievance redressal systems for routing and payment failures, mandatory rest breaks, and social security benefits such as health insurance, accident coverage and pensions.

Workers have urged both the Central and state governments to regulate platform companies more strictly, enforce labour protections and implement social security frameworks for gig and platform workers, reported The Hindu.

They have also demanded recognition of the right of gig workers to organise and collectively bargain.

“While the government has introduced the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers [Social Security and Welfare] Act, 2025, the implementation has not been effective yet," Mohammad Inayat Ali, national vice president of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), told The Hindu.

Ali said the 10-minute delivery model continues to put workers’ lives at risk. He also alleged that companies intimidate workers who attempt to unionise.

“Delivery workers are being pushed to the breaking point by unsafe work models, falling incomes, and total absence of social protection. This strike is a collective call for justice, dignity, and accountability. The government can no longer remain a silent spectator while platform companies profit at the cost of workers’ lives,” he added.

The strike comes weeks after the government brought into force new labour reforms to formally recognise gig and platform workers.

Under the updated Code on Social Security, implemented on November 21, 2025, digital platforms are required to contribute 1–2 per cent of their annual turnover to a Social Security Fund, capped at 5 per cent of total payments made to gig workers.

The fund is meant to support welfare schemes including health insurance, accident cover and maternity benefits.