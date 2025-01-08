MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EE BAFTA 2025: Anora star Mikey Madison, Back to Black actress Marisa Abela among Rising Star nominees

Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan are also nominated for the award which was won by Sex Education star Emma Mackey in 2023

Agnivo Niyogi Published 08.01.25, 10:38 AM
Voting for the EE Rising Star Award is now open and will close on February 14

Cannes-winning film Anora star Mikey Madison and actress Marisa Abela, who portrayed the late singer Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black, have been named among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

Industry actors David Jonsson and Nabhaan Rizwan are also among the nominees for the Rising Star Award. Jonsson recently appeared in the sci-fi horror Alien: Romulus. Rizwan’s acting credits include In Camera, a film about an aspiring actor dealing with relentless audition rejections, and the Netflix series Kaos, a modern take on Greek mythology.

Rounding out the list is Jharrel Jerome, recognised for his performances in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, the animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and most recently, the biographical sports drama Unstoppable.

Voting for the EE Rising Star Award is now open and will close on February 14.

Madison's nomination follows her critically acclaimed role in Anora, where she played a young dancer entangled with a Russian oligarch’s son. The performance earned her a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy film at the Golden Globes 2025, held last Sunday.

The EE Rising Star Award, the only BAFTA category voted for by the public, celebrates up-and-coming talent in the film industry. Past recipients include Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Lashana Lynch, and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Scottish actor James McAvoy was the first to receive the honour in 2006.

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 16 in London, and the full list of nominees for all categories will be announced on January 15.

