Michael Jackson biopic to premiere in Berlin in April

The highly-anticipated biopic on Michael Jackson is set to have its international premiere in Berlin on April 10, producer Graham King announced during Munich Film Week.

The upcoming film, which explores the life, legacy and music of the pop legend, will hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

Apart from the film’s international premiere on April 10, which will be attended by the cast and makers, a multi-day fan celebration event will also take place. Details of both events will be revealed later.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

The film stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut, Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) and two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) are also set to appear.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for helming Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer franchise, from a screenplay by John Logan.

The film is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).

It is distributed by Lionsgate in North America and Japan (in partnership with Kino Films) and by Universal Pictures internationally.