Mia Goth to star alongside Ryan Gosling in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Actor Mia Goth, known for "X" and "Suspiria", is set to co-star along with Ryan Gosling in "Star Wars: Starfighter".

Directed by Shawn Levy, the production of the film is expected to begin at the end of this year. It is written by Jonathan Tropper.

The film focuses on new characters in the “Star Wars” universe and is set roughly five years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker", according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details about Goth's role in the film are kept under wraps. It is slated to hit the big screen on May 28, 2027.

Goth will next star in "Frankenstein" from Guillermo del Toro, alongside Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac.

She will also feature in "The Odyssey" co-starring with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. The film is directed by an Oscar-winning filmmaker, Christopher Nolan.

