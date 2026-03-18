Members of CBFC revising committee fail to turn up for ‘Jana Nayagan’ screening: Report

The screening of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan for the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been postponed again, with reports suggesting that committee members failed to attend the scheduled screening on Tuesday.

According to reports, the makers of Jana Nayagan were waiting till 6pm on Tuesday for an update regarding the screening, but ended up with no response from the committee.

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As per reports, there is currently no board member in Chennai’s CBFC office following the end of S Ve Shekhar’s tenure. Jeevitha Rajasekhar from Hyderabad and Nagabharana from Karnataka were expected to travel to Chennai for the screening.

However, they did not show up for the screening of Jana Nayagan either.

Earlier, the screening of Vijay’s film was scheduled to take place on March 9. But, it was postponed to March 17 after a member of the revising committee fell ill.

Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay’s final film before his entry into electoral politics, was slated for a theatrical release on January 9. However, the film was postponed indefinitely after the non-issuance of a censor certificate by the CBFC.

On January 6, the makers approached the Madras High Court seeking their intervention to expedite the process. While a single bench instructed the CBFC to issue an immediate censor certificate, a division bench stayed the order.

The Jana Nayagan team then approached the Supreme Court of India as well, but the apex court refused to intervene and directed the case back to Madras High Court.

The makers then decided to withdraw the case and conveyed their decision to go to the revising committee to complete the censor process.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj and Priyamani in key roles. The film is produced by KVN Productions.