Meet Assamese girl Surjasikha Das, who impressed with her acting in Kajol-starrer ‘Maa’

Assam's Surjasikha Das has been earning plaudits from movie goers for her compelling portrayal of Nandini, a village woman, in her Bollywood debut Maa, headlined by Kajol. Although this marks her first feature film appearance, Das is no stranger to the camera.

Born in Guwahati, Das began her career in the world of advertising before venturing into television and OTT. She appeared in popular shows like Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, JioCinema’s The Night Manager and ZEE5’s Parth Aur Jugnu.

Das played the role of CID officer Progya Bharadwaj in the Assamese web series Trojan.

Before Maa, she shared screen space with Kajol in the JioHotstar legal drama series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

Das has also worked behind the scenes. She served as an assistant director on the 2023 music video Bigad Jaane De featuring Sana Sultan and Avinash Mishra. That same year, she appeared in another music video titled Pakheru and the Amazon miniTV series Gutar Gu.

Das garnered wider attention when she joined the cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 as Shreya. She also appeared as a supporting character in Prime Video’s Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday. The comedy series, which premiered on the streamer in September last year, boasts an ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

More recently, Das starred in the short film Itefaaq. She has also written, directed and edited a short film, Road Map.

According to media reports, Das had to gain weight for her role in Maa, which hit theatres on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, the supernatural thriller has so far earned Rs 25.20 crore nett in India, according to industry data tracking platform Sacnilk.

Das is fond of dancing and she is quite active on social media. She frequently shares glimpses from her daily life on Instagram.

