Amity University
Amity University Kolkata ushers in Class of 2025 with values, vision and global pathways
Posted on 19 Aug 2025
13:52 PM
1/7
Amity University Kolkata opened its new academic year with a high-energy Orientation Day 2025 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, where 6,951 freshers across UG, PG, Diploma, M.Phil and PhD programmes gathered with parents. The ceremony introduced academic leaders, outlined the university’s global ecosystem, and reiterated Amity’s emphasis on values-driven education alongside research, innovation and industry readiness. All pictures by Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
2/7
Chancellor Dr. Atul Chauhan who joined in virtually to usher her blessings on the new batch, set the ethos plainly, assuring families that Amity’s first promise is pastoral as well as academic. “When students join the portals of Amity, they are first our children and then your children,” he said, adding that parents would “see a transformation — in confidence, in conduct, in professionalism — that is our commitment.”
3/7
Senior Vice-President U. Ramachandran underlined Amity’s responsibility to shape character, not just careers. “Your wards will leave as polished individuals, full of respect, with no ego — that is our promise to parents,” he told the full house, noting Amity’s long tradition of inculcating humility, discipline and a service mindset alongside academic excellence.
4/7
Vice Chancellor of Amity Kolkata, Dr Ashok Kumar Srivastava welcomed the new students into the Amity ecosystem. The university also showcased its global ecosystem — with campuses in New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and more — enabling study-abroad terms, exchanges and cross-campus projects. As Ramachandran put it, “You can go to our New York campus for 4–6 weeks; the Amity ecosystem lets you study across campuses worldwide,” offering exposure that blends international perspective with strong Indian roots.
5/7
The event also saw all the Head of Institutes take to stage to introduce themselves to the incumbent batch. On academics, Dr. Ankur Ganguly, Dean (Academics), distilled expectations into one memorable mantra: “The 3Ds are discipline, discipline and discipline.” He noted that Amity Kolkata follows a multidisciplinary, holistic framework aligned with the National Education Policy, while ensuring mentoring, research opportunities and hands-on learning from day one.
6/7
Welcoming the newest cohort, Dr. Preeti Sahni struck an inclusive, uplifting note. “You all belong here… it doesn’t matter where you started; it matters how far you’re willing to go,” she said, promising that Amity would challenge, support and celebrate students in equal measure — just as families have done all their lives.
7/7
The afternoon also heard from alumni-to-PG returnees, including Ranjini Saha (Biotechnology), who chose to continue at Amity for her next degree. “I had Delhi, but I chose Amity because Amity chose me first,” she said, crediting faculty belief, lab exposure and a nurturing ecosystem. As the audience spilled into overflow halls, the message was clear: for the Class of 2025, Amity’s blend of values, discipline and global opportunity has set a confident start.
Last updated on 19 Aug 2025
13:52 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Bihar Staff Selection Commission
BSSC CGL 2025: Application Process Postponed Due to Revision in Fee Structure- Detail. . .
ADVERTISEMENT