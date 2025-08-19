Ham radio

SNU and OSCAR India Empower Students with HAM Radio Skills and Space Communication

Sister Nivedita University (SNU), in collaboration with OSCAR INDIA, hosted a 3-day hands-on training workshop that immersed students in the world of Amateur Radio. From antenna building to transmitting images and voices without the internet, GSM, or cellular networks, students discovered how HAM Radio connects across the globe and even to the International Space Station. A highlight of the event was a live communication session with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (VU2TNI) aboard the ISS. The workshop not only prepared participants for the ASOC Examination but also marked the announcement of SNU’s first Amateur Radio Club Station.

In 2025, when mobile networks can fail, HAM Radio continues to prove its reliability and relevance. Beyond being a hobby, it is a powerful medium capable of transmitting voices and images—even to space. Through this initiative, SNU introduced students to an enduring technology that thrives even in the era of 6G, making them realize that HAM Radio is not a “lost frequency,” but communication at its most resilient.

The workshop saw participation from officials of the WPC Wing, Ministry of Communications. Ms Manimala (IRRS), Engineer at the Wireless Monitoring Organization, inspired students with insights into the scientific aspects of HAM Radio, strengthening their enthusiasm and confidence to pursue this fascinating technology.

Students were captivated by the demonstration of SSTV (Slow Scan Television), a lesser-known Amateur Radio capability. With OSCAR INDIA’s guidance, they learned how images can be transmitted entirely through radio waves without internet dependency. This session especially inspired Journalism and Mass Communication students, showing how anyone can communicate with the ISS using just a radio set and antenna.

Over three days, the workshop covered core aspects of HAM Radio, from radio frequencies and antenna design to space communication and image transmission. Students gained hands-on experience, empowering them with both technical knowledge and practical skills.

Professor Dr Minal Pareek, Dean of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department, emphasised that Amateur Radio is not only about communication but also about adopting cutting-edge technology. She announced the establishment of an Amateur Radio Club Station at SNU, where students can practice and innovate regularly.

Professor Jhumur Dutta Gupta’s active involvement and guidance played a key role in the workshop’s success. Her mentorship created a positive learning atmosphere, encouraging students to experiment and engage deeply with the technology.

Nilkantha Chatterjee, Founder of OSCAR INDIA, highlighted how HAM Radio remains a bridge between Earth and space. Recalling a recent successful ISS communication from Bengaluru, he reinforced that HAM Radio is more than a hobby—it is an innovative tool for science and humanitarian efforts, allowing ordinary people to talk to astronauts and explore communication “beyond imagination.”

Participants also practiced voice transmission with licensed ham operator VU3IZV, not through cellular networks but via radio waves. They learned antenna building and functionality with Mr Tanumoy Chakraborty, VU2XFD, an experienced amateur radio operator, strengthening their skills with direct hands-on mentoring from experts.

The workshop culminated in preparing students for the ASOC Examination, the pathway to becoming licensed HAM operators. With their newfound skills, students are now ready to join the global community of Amateur Radio enthusiasts, carrying forward a legacy of innovation, connectivity, and exploration.

