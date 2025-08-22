MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Friday, 22 August 2025

‘Maxton Hall’ cast to reunite on-screen before Season 2 premiere

The group of friends will reunite and look back at filming the first season prior to the November 7 release of the second instalment

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.08.25, 04:30 PM
The cast of ‘Maxton Hall’

The cast of ‘Maxton Hall’ Prime Video

The cast of Maxton Hall will come together for a special reunion on August 27, ahead of the November 7 premiere of the second season of the Prime Video series.

The Maxton Hall: Reunion brings together the cast including Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabriel, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Eli Riccardi, Frederic Balonier and Martin Neuhaus.

The group of actors will look back at filming the first season, as they share laughter, behind the scenes memories about their first days on set, discuss the iconic filming locations such as Marienburg Castle and respond to fan questions.

Maxton Hall: Reunion is a production by FLOW Media Company in collaboration with LOOP New Media. Creative Producers are Tom Kriechhammer and Patrick Wilkerling. The reunion is directed by Sebastian Weimar.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is a German-language romantic drama set in England. Season one is based on Save Me, the first book in a trilogy by author Mona Kasten, which generated an immense BookTok and social media buzz.

Season 1 of the show follows Ruby Bell, a brilliant young woman who aspires to get into Oxford University and winning a scholarship to Maxton Hall, an elite college for the super-rich, is a step in the right direction and right into the arms of James Beaufort, a fellow student. He is an heir from a wealthy family and is accustomed to the trappings of wealth and privilege.

The pair are thrown together by events after Ruby unwittingly witnesses events that are part of an explosive secret. Season 2 will be based on the second part of the bestselling novel series Save You.

