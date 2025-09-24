MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mark Ronson to reunite with Greta Gerwig for Netflix’s ‘Narnia’ adaptation

Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film for Netflix, which adapts ‘The Magician’s Nephew’, the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis’ book series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.09.25, 03:23 PM
Greta Gerwig on the sets of ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

Greta Gerwig on the sets of ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ File picture

British-American composer Mark Ronson is set to collaborate again with filmmaker Greta Gerwig after the 2023 film Barbie.

Gerwig is writing and directing the fantasy adventure film for Netflix, which adapts The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis’ book series.

The cast of Narnia is expected to feature Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey and Carey Mulligan, as per Variety. Streep, who is Ronson’s mother-in-law, will also voice Aslan the lion in the film, which serves as a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and explores the creation of Narnia.

For Barbie, Ronson co-wrote and co-produced five songs and co-wrote the score with Andrew Wyatt, who served as executive music producer. The music received nominations at the Grammys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Ronson recently released his memoir, Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City, on September 16. The book traces his early career and rise in the music industry.

The upcoming Narnia film is being shot in and around Bank Station and The Royal Exchange in London over the weekend. Lavish sets have been built to recreate post-war Britain in the 1950s, with crowds of extras spotted on the location alongside Gerwig herself, fansite What’s On Netflix shared on its official website.

