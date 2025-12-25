People of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue, says Hasina amid attacks on minorities

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of committing "unspeakable atrocities" against non-Muslims.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader said the ruling group, which took power after her ouster in August last year, is setting "horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death," apparently referring to the lynching of a 25-year-old Hindu worker in Mymensingh last week.

In a message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina criticised the interim government for interfering with the freedom of people of all religions to practice their faiths.

"In particular, it is perpetrating unspeakable atrocities against non-Muslims. It has even set horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death. I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this dark time to continue any longer," she said.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of attacks and intimidation following the ouster of Hasina’s government. Minority groups held a protest in Dhaka on Monday, demanding action against the persecution of religious communities.

Hasina also expressed her wishes for harmony during the festive season.

"On this festive occasion of Christmas, I wish all Christian brothers and sisters happiness, peace, and prosperity," she said. "May darkness give way to dawn. May Bangladesh live forever."