Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ crosses Rs 219 crore worldwide, sees strong second weekend boost

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 continued its strong run at the box office, registering a significant jump in collections during its second weekend.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the crime thriller collected a net Rs 5.05 crore nett in India on Saturday across 2,570 shows, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 91.30 crore nett. The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 105.94 crore.

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The film also maintained momentum in overseas markets, adding Rs 6 crore gross to its international tally. Its overseas earnings now stand at Rs 113.75 crore gross, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 219.69 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the primary contributor to the film’s performance on Day 10, earning Rs 4.55 crore nett and recording 45 per cent occupancy across 1,892 shows.

Among the dubbed versions, the Telugu release collected Rs 0.20 crore nett from 400 shows with 18 per cent occupancy. The Tamil version also earned Rs 0.20 crore nett, registering 31 per cent occupancy across 171 shows, while the Kannada version added Rs 0.10 crore nett from 107 shows with 18 per cent occupancy.

Overall, Drishyam 3 recorded 38.35 per cent occupancy on Saturday.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal, who reprises his role as Georgekutty. The ensemble cast also includes Siddique, Asha Sharath, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 1.75 crore nett on its second Saturday. In the first week, the Vivek Soni-directed romance drama had earned Rs 17.35 crore nett, followed by Rs 1.30 crore nett on second Friday.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 22.50 crore nett (Rs 26.72 crore gross).