‘Squared’: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel gets a title, sets July 2027 release date

The sequel to the live-action video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie has been titled A Minecraft Movie Squared and is scheduled for a global release on July 23, 2027.

The first film, directed by Jared Hess, featured Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Garrett. Released in 2025, the movie earned more than USD 900 million at the worldwide box office.

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The sequel, which was announced in 2025, will see Hess return as director. It will also feature Kirsten Dunst as a new addition to the cast, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Dunst will essay the role of Alex, the female counterpart to Minecraft’s Steve, in the film.

A Minecraft Movie revolved around real-world misfits, who are pulled through a portal into the Overworld, a bizarre cubic wonderland. To survive and return home, they must learn to mine and craft with the help of legendary builder Steve and embark on a magical quest to defeat Malgosha, the evil Piglin Queen.

The film also starred Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge, among others.

A Minecraft Movie Squared is being produced under the Warner Bros. and Mojang banners. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Brian Mendoza, Jon Berg and Jonathan Spaihts serve as executive producers on the film.