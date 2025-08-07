‘Inspector Zende’: Manoj Bajpayee leads manhunt for Interpol’s most wanted criminal

Manoj Bajpayee is set to play the titular cop entrusted with the task of catching Interpol’s most wanted criminal Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh, in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Inspector Zende, the streamer announced Thursday..

“Chor - police ka khel ab hoga shuru. Inspector Zende is now reporting for duty. Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film follows Inspector Zende’s hunt for Interpol’s most wanted criminal, Carl Bhojraj, who is responsible for 32 murders. Bhojraj is reportedly hiding in Goa after he escaped from prison. Meanwhile, the nation watches closely the extensive manhunt.

Fifteen years ago, it was Zende who had tracked Bhojraj down after a lengthy chase, earning widespread respect. Now, with Bhojraj on the run again, Zende has been assigned to lead the search.

Set to premiere on the streamer on September 5, the film is produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

On the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Kanu Behl’s Despatch. The 56-year-old actor is also awaiting the release of Prime Video’s popular spy thriller series The Family Man season 3. Sarbh, on the other hand, last appeared in Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa.