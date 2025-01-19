Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso welcome their first child

Hollywood star Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed their first child.

The couple has not yet announced the news publicly, but they were spotted in Australia on Saturday, strolling with a baby carriage. Photos of their outing with the newborn have since surfaced on social media.

In April 2024, Cavill, 41, had confirmed that he is expecting his first child with Viscuso, a television executive.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” the actor told entertainment outlet Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of his film Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Cavill and Natalie made their relationship public in April 2021 when they shared a photo of themselves playing chess on Instagram.

“I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself (sic),” he had posted on Instagram.

The couple made their red carpet debut in New York City in late 2022 for the premiere of Cavill’s Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2. Viscuso and Cavill are also collaborating on a screen adaptation of the miniature wargame Warhammer 40,000.

Cavil had earlier spoken about becoming a father and his idea of parenthood. “If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling around like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather,” the actor told Men’s Health UK in 2017.

Cavill's upcoming work includes In the Grey. The film also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez and is helmed by Guy Ritchie.

