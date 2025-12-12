‘Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse’ OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty’s 2025 film

Mammootty’s Dominic and The Ladies' Purse is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 19 December, the streaming platform said in a statement on Friday.

Billed as a comedy investigation thriller, the film , which hit theatres on 23 January, marked the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a former police officer who has now become a private detective. It follows Dominic as he investigates a lost purse, only to stumble upon a case involving missing people, a murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita (Sushmitha Bhat).

“What begins as a seemingly simple case — tracking down the owner of a misplaced ladies’ purse — soon unravels into a darker, unexpected trail of secrets and shifting identities. Dominic, accompanied by his trusted aide Vignesh (Gokul Suresh), is pulled into a gripping investigation that blends humour, suspense and emotion,” reads the official logline.

The film also stars Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh in key roles.

Talking about Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse, Menon said, “This film is built around a grounded, relatable hero, not a larger-than-life icon. We completed it in just 45 days, a testament to the energy and dedication of every cast and crew member.”

“I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Malayalam audiences on ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience this world,” Menon added.

Dominic and The Ladies’ purse is written by Sooraj R and Neeraj R, the team behind ABCD (2013), which featured Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Vishnu Dev handles cinematography, while Anthony takes on editing duties. The music is composed by Darbuka Siva.

Dominic and The Ladies’ purse is Mammootty’s sixth film under the banner of his production house Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty, 74, was last seen in Jithin Jose K’s Kalamkaval alongside Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath and Meera Jasmine.