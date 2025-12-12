MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 December 2025

‘Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse’ OTT release: When and where to watch Mammootty’s 2025 film

The film, which hit theatres on 23 January, marked the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.12.25, 03:01 PM
Mammootty in the ‘Dominic and The Ladies' Purse

Mammootty in the ‘Dominic and The Ladies' Purse File picture

Mammootty’s Dominic and The Ladies' Purse is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 19 December, the streaming platform said in a statement on Friday.

Billed as a comedy investigation thriller, the film , which hit theatres on 23 January, marked the directorial debut of Gautham Vasudev Menon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a former police officer who has now become a private detective. It follows Dominic as he investigates a lost purse, only to stumble upon a case involving missing people, a murder, a stalker, and the mysterious dancer Nandhita (Sushmitha Bhat).

“What begins as a seemingly simple case — tracking down the owner of a misplaced ladies’ purse — soon unravels into a darker, unexpected trail of secrets and shifting identities. Dominic, accompanied by his trusted aide Vignesh (Gokul Suresh), is pulled into a gripping investigation that blends humour, suspense and emotion,” reads the official logline.

The film also stars Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu and Viji Venkatesh in key roles.

Talking about Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse, Menon said, “This film is built around a grounded, relatable hero, not a larger-than-life icon. We completed it in just 45 days, a testament to the energy and dedication of every cast and crew member.”

“I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Malayalam audiences on ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience this world,” Menon added.

Dominic and The Ladies’ purse is written by Sooraj R and Neeraj R, the team behind ABCD (2013), which featured Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Vishnu Dev handles cinematography, while Anthony takes on editing duties. The music is composed by Darbuka Siva.

Dominic and The Ladies’ purse is Mammootty’s sixth film under the banner of his production house Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty, 74, was last seen in Jithin Jose K’s Kalamkaval alongside Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath and Meera Jasmine.

RELATED TOPICS

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Mammootty Comedy Thriller
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What one airline’s meltdown reveals about India’s economy

A tangle of problems at IndiGo, the dominant carrier, resulted in gridlocked airports across the country. Worse, it was the symptom of an even bigger problem
In this image posted on Dec. 12, 2025, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chairs a review meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs, at Parliament House Annexe, in New Delhi. Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh are also seen
Quote left Quote right

Amit Shah was very nervous, he used wrong language. He is under tremendous mental pressure

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT