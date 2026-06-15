Mahesh Bhatt to present action thriller ‘Naam - To Live is War’ starring Veer Pahariya, Varun Sharma

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has come on board as presenter of the upcoming action thriller Naam - To Live is War, starring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma.

While the title draws inspiration from Bhatt's 1986 blockbuster Naam, the makers clarified that the new film is not a remake. The project is based on an original script by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das and Shweta Bothra, developed under the creative supervision of Bhatt.

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The film will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay under Utsav Entertainment and Productions. Alphaneon Studioz has joined the project as the studio partner.

The female lead is yet to be announced.

The plot remains under wraps, but the makers said Veer Pahariya will play the protagonist, an angry young man with grey shades, while Varun Sharma will portray the antagonist. The film will also feature a love story.

Speaking about first-time producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, Bhatt said, “This is a business that demands resilience. This field is about attitude more than aptitude. What will make their narrative different is their courage to be themselves. They should have audacity and follow their heart”.

Commenting on the casting of Pahariya and Sharma, he added, “They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down then they will have a unique film in their hands.”

Sachdev previously worked as an assistant director on films including Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and has collaborated with both Bhatt and filmmaker Mohit Suri.

Talking about Sachdev, Bhatt said, “I want him to make the film within the budget because the demand of every producer is that you not only make a good film but make it within the budget that’s been sanctioned. He must stay fiercely committed to his vision. He can take insights from all of us. But he must understand that in this business there is democracy till a point and then there is dictatorship.”

The makers have not yet announced a release date for the film.