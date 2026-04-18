Budget Session concludes as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die on Saturday, concluding the Budget Session that began on January 28.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that the House functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, achieving a productivity of around 110 per cent during the session.

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He said that during the special three-day sitting of the House from April 16 to 18, it elected Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman. Among the three sessions of Parliament, the Budget Session holds the place of primacy, the chairman said.

It is not only the longest of all three sessions but also the most consequential in shaping the nation's growth trajectory, he noted.

In the Lok Sabha, as soon as the House met at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla read out his concluding remarks, following which he adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The session concluded a day after a Constitution amendment bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029 by increasing the number of seats in the Lower House from 543 to 816 was defeated by a division of votes.

A three-day sitting of Parliament was held from April 16 to discuss and pass the bill along with two other enabling draft laws.

The Speaker, Om Birla met the members of Parliament in his office after both Houses were adjourned sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP Kumari Selja, Congress MP KC Venugopal and other MPs were present.

In the Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan said the session commenced with the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address spanning over four days, during which 79 Members of this House participated with effusive energy and earnestness.

The reply of the Prime Minister to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks brought clarity and context to the many points raised by members across the aisle.

The discussion on the Union Budget 2026–27 was equally incisive and comprehensive, he said, noting that spanning over four days, it witnessed the participation of as many as 97 members. Besides, the House held substantial discussions on the working of two key ministries of the government, he noted.

The chairman said the House also took note of the Suo Moto statements made by the Minister of Commerce and Industry on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and the Minister of External Affairs regarding the situation in West Asia.

The statement made by the Prime Minister on the ongoing West Asia conflict and the challenges faced by India, especially to meet its energy requirements as a result of it, presented the evolving situation in a proper perspective and underlined the need for a collective resolve of the nation to face it.

"Overall, the House functioned for a total of 157 hours and 40 minutes. The productivity of this session stood at 109.87 per cent. During the session, we had the opportunity to raise 117 questions, 446 zero-hour submissions and 207 special mentions.

"This Session also witnessed the re-election of Harivansh ji as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha for the third time. The Prime Minister, along with Leaders and Members across the political spectrum, felicitated Harivansh ji on his re-election. I appreciate the cooperation extended by all in transacting the business of the House and extend my appreciation to the Deputy Chairman, Harivansh ji and Members on the Panel of Vice-Chairpersons for assisting me in conducting the proceedings of the House," the chairman said.

The chairman then adjourned the House sine die.