‘I know it’s going to happen’: Amanda Seyfried on ‘Mamma Mia 3’

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried recently said she is sure her 2008 film Mamma Mia will return with a third instalment.

In an interview with entertainment magazine People, the 40-year-old actress, who starred in the movie as Sophie, said, “It’s just interesting that ... it’ll happen. I know it’s going to happen. If there’s a need, you know.”

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Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, the first film starred Seyfried alongside Meryl Streep. Mamma Mia follows Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried), a 20-year-old bride-to-be who has never known her father. After discovering her mother Donna's (Streep) old diary, she finds entries from the year she was conceived, which describes three different men:

The sequel, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, revolved around Sophie, who after getting pregnant, reopens her late mother Donna’s hotel while recalling how a young Donna (Lily James) arrived in Greece and met Sophie’s three potential fathers.

This is not the first time Seyfried spoke about a potential third installment. She previously said that she will “keep campaigning for it until she is blue in the face”.

The Mamma Mia franchise was a box office hit. While the original film amassed over USD 610 million at the global box office, the second film grossed over USD 400 million.