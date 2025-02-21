'Lupin' star Omar Sy to headline Netflix's 'Extraction' spin-off series

"Lupin" star Omar Sy will headline a spin-off series to Netflix's smash hit "Extraction" movies.

According to entertainment outlet Variety, the project has received a series order from the streamer and will comprise eight episodes.

The show will be set in the high-octane world of "Extraction", which started with the 2020 movie starring Chris Hemsworth as mercenary Tyler Rake. A sequel was released in 2023.

The action thriller series follows a mercenary (Sy) as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya.

"Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, it delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices," read the official logline.

Glen Mazzara serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, which will be executive produced by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who had also backed the film series.

Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes and Chris Castaldi executive produce for AGBO, along with Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Sy, who earlier starred in Hollywood hits like "Jurassic World", "Inferno" and "Burnt", also headlines Netflix's hit French series "Lupin".

