‘Such an euphoric feeling’: Inde Navarrette on connecting with her character in ‘Obsession’

American actress Inde Navarrette says she instantly connected with her character in the upcoming psychological thriller Obsession, calling it the first role she fully understood from the moment she read the script.

“She is the first character that I understood completely. It was such a euphoric feeling being that confident in knowing who your character is,” Navarrette said in a statement.

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Presented by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Obsession is directed by Curry Barker and is slated to release on May 29.

The film explores themes of fixation and desire through the story of Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who secretly harbours feelings for his best friend Nikki.

Desperate to win her love, Bear turns to a mysterious “One Wish Willow,” believed to grant a single wish. After wishing for Nikki to love him more than anyone else, he soon discovers the consequences of his decision as her affection spirals into a dangerous obsession.

Navarrette’s understanding of the character also impressed Barker during filming. Recalling her first scene, the director said, “On the first day of shooting, Inde’s first scene was when Nikki freaks out after they kiss, and the first take is what you see in the movie.”

“When we saw it that first day, we knew we had the perfect actor for the role,” Barker added.

According to the makers, Obsession takes a dark look at how unchecked desire can push people beyond emotional control, turning longing into something far more disturbing.