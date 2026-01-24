Linkin Park’s Emily Armstrong dons Assamese Gamusa as she sings ‘Faint’ at India debut

A video of new Linkin park lead vocalist Emily Armstrong wearing a Gamusa — a traditional textile from Assam — while performing former frontman Chester Bennington’s iconic track Faint at debut India concert in Bengaluru has gone viral, prompting memes and reactions.

The band, currently on their ‘From Zero’ World Tour, performed for the first time in India on Friday at Bengaluru’s Brigade Innovation Gardens. During a rendition of the Meteora track Faint, Armstrong was seen performing wearing a Gamusa, which many fans mistook for a ghunghat on social media. The clip shows the former Dead Sara vocalist donning the fabric while belting out the chorus of the 2003 track.

Many internet users were in awe of the performance despite Bennington's lingering absence.

“Bro, Chester aside, Emily was fantastic last night! She brought her own level of skill,” one of them wrote on Instagram. “Still missing Chester, but the new Linkin Park is unstoppable! Emily absolutely crushed it! First concert ever, met Colin, LPU pit energy was wild. Last few sets - Number, Encore, In the End, Faint, and Bleed It Out... we were on cloud 9,” another commented.

In response to the video which called the fabric ghunghat instead of the traditional gamusa, several internet users made the correction in the comments section.

“That's a GAMUSA, not a ghunghat. It is a traditional textile from Assam. It is given to someone as a token of respect. Somebody from Assam or Northeast must have gifted it to them and she wore it proudly,” an Instagram user wrote.

Linkin Park reunited in 2024 with Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist after frontman Chester Bennington’s death by suicide in 2017. The band has another performance in India in the pipeline, slated to take place at Lollapalooza 2026 on January 25.