Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in David Fincher-directed sequel to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Filmmaker David Fincher’s new feature film, which marks Brad Pitt’s return as stuntman Cliff Booth, will be released on Netflix in December this year, the streamer has announced.

The film, reportedly titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, is a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and is set in 1977 Hollywood.

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The movie will open in IMAX theatres globally on November 25 for an exclusive two-week run before arriving on Netflix on December 23, the streamer said in a statement.

Quentin Tarantino has written the screenplay, while Fincher directs.

Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for originating the role of Cliff Booth, a charismatic, rugged stuntman and the loyal best friend of fading actor Rick Dalton, in the 2019 film.

It remains unclear whether Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Dalton in the original, will appear in the sequel.

The film’s cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

The movie marks a reunion between Pitt and Fincher, who have previously worked together on Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The project, which is produced by Pitt and Cean Chaffin, was set up last year at Netflix, where Fincher holds a first-look deal.

The streamer offered audiences a first glimpse of the film with a teaser unveiled during Super Bowl LX in February, evoking a retro aesthetic with vintage cars and neon lights.

The creative team includes director of photography Erik Messerschmidt, production designer Donald Graham Burt, editor Kirk Baxter, casting director Laray Mayfield, costume designer Trish Summerville and sound designer Ren Klyce.

The project reportedly took shape after Tarantino shelved plans for The Movie Critic, which was to have been his tenth and final film, with Pitt also attached to that project.