Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with filmmaker Martin Scorsese for a crime movie

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (PTI) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio will once again team up with filmmaker Martin Scorsese on a crime movie, based on the original idea by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The three actors will feature in the movie, which is said to be in the same vein as Scorsese's critically-acclaimed crime thrillers "Goodfellas" (1990) and "The Departed" (2006).

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in Hawaii, the untitled drama will be written by author and journalist Nick Bilton, known for his 2021 HBO documentary “Fake Famous”.

The story will focus on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands in the 1960s -1970s, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Scorsese and DiCaprio, who have worked together on films such as "Gangs of New York", "The Aviator", "The Departed", "Shutter Island", "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Killers of the Flower Moon", will produce the project along with Johnson, Blunt, Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette and Rick Yorn.

The duo are also working on “The Devil in the White City”, the long-gestating feature adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 true-crime nonfiction book.

The project will also reunite Johnson and Blunt, who co-starred in the Disney movie "Jungle Cruise" and will next appear in Benny Safdie's drama "The Smashing Machine".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.