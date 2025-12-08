Golden Globe 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘One Battle After Another’ leads with 9 nods

Paul Anderson’s action drama One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, has bagged nine nominations at the 82nd edition of Golden Globe Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on 11 January 2026.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein also emerged as one of the frontrunners, bagging six nominations in major categories.

The nominations were announced on Monday.

One Battle After Another, which also stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro, got nods in major categories including Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Score. Leonardo DiCaprio secured a nomination in the Best Actor category.

Other films that made a promising impression on the nomination list include John M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, which recently bagged titles at the 35th Annual Gotham Awards, earned nominations in four major categories including Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture – Non-English Film.

The latest instalment of HBO’s original thriller drama The White Lotus secured the maximum nominations among all television series.

Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters was nominated in Best Song Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture (Animated) and Cinematic or Box Office Achievement categories.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Director, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Suprême

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Television Series, Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Best Picture, Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident - France

No Other Choice - South Korea

The Secret Agent - Brazil

Sentimental Value - Norway

Sirat - Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash

Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick

I Lied To You - Sinners

Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by: Nick Cave

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Ζootopia 2

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First