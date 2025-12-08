Golden Globe 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer ‘One Battle After Another’ leads with 9 nods

Paul Anderson’s action drama One Battle After Another, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, has bagged nine nominations at the 82nd edition of Golden Globe Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on 11 January 2026.
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein also emerged as one of the frontrunners, bagging six nominations in major categories.
The nominations were announced on Monday.
One Battle After Another, which also stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro, got nods in major categories including Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Score. Leonardo DiCaprio secured a nomination in the Best Actor category.
Other films that made a promising impression on the nomination list include John M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, which recently bagged titles at the 35th Annual Gotham Awards, earned nominations in four major categories including Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture – Non-English Film.
The latest instalment of HBO’s original thriller drama The White Lotus secured the maximum nominations among all television series.
Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters was nominated in Best Song Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture (Animated) and Cinematic or Box Office Achievement categories.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Director, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Suprême
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Television Series, Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Best Picture, Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident - France
No Other Choice - South Korea
The Secret Agent - Brazil
Sentimental Value - Norway
Sirat - Spain
The Voice of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash
Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick
I Lied To You - Sinners
Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson
No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: For Good
Music by: Stephen Schwartz
Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
Lyrics by: Nick Cave
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Ζootopia 2
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First