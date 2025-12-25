‘Last Christmas’ to ‘Christmas Tree’: Five Christmas ballads that celebrate the festival of frost, cakes, gifts

Christmas songs aren’t merely background music — these are an emotional journal of love, nostalgia and even heartache. Be it a festive cheer or a seasonal reflection, certain songs leave an imprint, becoming staples of the holiday playlists around the world. From pop anthems and rock ‘n’ roll classics to heartfelt ballads, here’s a look at some old and contemporary songs that continue to define how one should celebrate the festival of frost, cakes and gifts.

Last Christmas by Wham!

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in 1984, Last Christmas by Wham! has long been one of the most popular holiday pop songs to tune in to. With its catchy lines and George Michael’s alluring vocals, the track tells a bittersweet story of a lost love — all set against snowy festive imagery. Its emotional honesty and pop sensibility helped it become a lasting favourite on Christmas playlists worldwide. In fact, in 2025, Last Christmas reached No 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for the first time, dethroning Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit has consistently been up there as one of the season’s favourites – the track that fuels those festive vibes. Set to a chipper pop production, it croons about wanting good old love instead of holiday glitz and gifts. With its exuberantly peppy beat and sing-along-worthy chorus, it’s a Christmas classic that rules the airwaves every December and brings holiday cheer to all listeners.

Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

Dropped in 1957, Jingle Bell Rock added a lively rock ’n’ roll spin to Christmas music. With its uptempo beat, jangly rhythm and upbeat lyrics, it had instant appeal on the dance floor at holiday parties. Its buoyant, playful energy makes it the perfect anthem for parties, movies and holiday celebrations.

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

A modern holiday pop hit, Santa Tell Me blends catchy production with Ariana Grande’s signature vocals. Released in 2014, the song combines festive references with playful romantic doubt, making it relatable for younger listeners and a mainstay on holiday pop playlists.

Christmas Tree by V

More new to the list, BTS member V’s Christmas Tree also stands out as a tender ballad created for the soundtrack of the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. Released in 2021, the track features both English and Korean lyrics and blends soft acoustic instrumentation with V’s warm, emotive vocals, capturing themes of love and longing rather than holiday spectacle. Though tied to a TV drama, its serene mood and heartfelt delivery have made it a holiday favourite for many fans around the world.”