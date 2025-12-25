MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 December 2025

Akshay Kumar wraps shooting ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, film to release on Christmas 2026

The 58-year-old actor also dropped the first-look teaser of the film, which features Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.12.25, 11:52 AM
Welcome To The Jungle

First-look teaser of 'Welcome To The Jungle' Instagram/ @akshaykumar

The Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy film Welcome To The Jungle is set to release theatrically on 25 December 2026, the actor announced on Thursday, dropping the first-look teaser to mark the production wrap.

Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old actor shared the first-look teaser, sharing his excitement about being part of such a large project. He wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026.

Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people.”

The teaser features a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever, all in camo outfits.

It also hints at Akshay playing a double role. Akshay added, “Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026.”

Last month, Akshay Kumar penned a note, dedicating it to actress Katrina Kaif, who starred alongside him in the first film of the franchise, released in 2007.

“From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina,” the actor wrote in his note on Instagram.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Other cast includes Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora and Mushtaq Khan.

Akshay was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which also starred Amrita Rao and Arshad Warsi.

RELATED TOPICS

Welcome To The Jungle Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon Paresh Rawal Suniel Shetty Disha Patani
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s trade masterstroke as Delhi racks up wins with nimble foreign partners

Pragmatic deals with New Zealand, Britain and Oman keep trade momentum rolling, even as Washington drags its feet
The Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, on Dec. 23, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Kuldeep Sengar's goons came to our house and declared that they would kill each one of us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT