Akshay Kumar wraps shooting ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, film to release on Christmas 2026

The Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy film Welcome To The Jungle is set to release theatrically on 25 December 2026, the actor announced on Thursday, dropping the first-look teaser to mark the production wrap.

Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment of the Welcome film franchise.

The 58-year-old actor shared the first-look teaser, sharing his excitement about being part of such a large project. He wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026.

Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people.”

The teaser features a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever, all in camo outfits.

It also hints at Akshay playing a double role. Akshay added, “Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026.”

Last month, Akshay Kumar penned a note, dedicating it to actress Katrina Kaif, who starred alongside him in the first film of the franchise, released in 2007.

“From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina,” the actor wrote in his note on Instagram.

The Welcome franchise is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Anees Bazmee. The first film, Welcome, was released in 2007, and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. While Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starred in the first part, the second film featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

Other cast includes Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Neeraj Vora and Mushtaq Khan.

Akshay was last seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which also starred Amrita Rao and Arshad Warsi.