Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ emerges fifth Hindi film ever to join Rs 600-crore club in India

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as the fifth Hindi film ever to enter the Rs 600-crore club in India, trade figures show. The Ranveer Singh-starrer achieved this feat on the 20th day of its theatrical run.

The other films that hit the Rs 600-crore mark domestically include the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule (13 days), Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (25 days), Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 (39 days) and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (64 days).

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 607.25 crore nett in India so far. The spy thriller earned Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1. It had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively.

On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 23.25 crore nett on second Thursday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a record-breaking third weekend earning Rs 95.25 crore nett. The third Monday added Rs 16.5 crore nett to the collection, followed by Rs 17.25 crore nett on third Tuesday. The third Wednesday added Rs 17.75 crore nett to the collection.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.