Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film to release in Hindi as ‘Jana Neta’

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has been titled Jan Neta in Hindi, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film is directed by H Vinoth and features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Along with the title reveal, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay and Deol, and confirmed that Zee Studios will release the film in the North Indian market on 9 January next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer KVN Productions shared the announcement regarding the Hindi title on its official social media handles, alongside the poster showcasing Vijay and Deol.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. A grand audio launch event is scheduled to be held on 27 December in Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan, which translates to the people’s leader, is backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on the occasion of Pongal.

The film is billed to be Vijay’s final outing as an actor, following his announcement last year of his entry into politics with the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).