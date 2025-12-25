‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ teaser: Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby

Netflix has released the first teaser for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, confirming the return of Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby nearly two years after the television series ended its six-season run.

Set in 1940s Birmingham during World War II, The Immortal Man places Shelby in a world confronting a global crisis rather than gang rivalries alone. The one-minute teaser opens with visuals of forests, graveyards and abandoned interiors, accompanied by a voiceover: “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?”.

The tone shifts sharply as a ringing phone pulls Shelby back toward violence. The following scenes depict bloodied confrontations, Nazi symbolism, explosions and scenes of wartime chaos.

When Shelby answers the call, he says quietly, “I’m not that man anymore”. Another voice responds, “You gotta come back,” prompting Shelby to slam his hands onto a table. A brief appearance by Barry Keoghan hints at new characters joining the fray.

Speaking about his decision to reprise the role of Shelby, Murphy said it felt unfinished. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Series creator Steven Knight said the wartime setting raises the stakes. “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” he said. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Directed by Tom Harper, the film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Stephen Graham, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Jay Lycurgo.

Netflix said the film will receive a two-week theatrical release starting March 6, followed by its streaming debut on March 20.