Lakshya, Ananya Panday’s ‘Chand Mera Dil’ crosses into double digits after opening weekend

Lakshya and Ananya-Panday-starrer romantic drama Chand Mera Dil registered slight growth over its opening weekend, collecting close to Rs 15 crore worldwide at the end of three days in theatres, trade figures show.

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions, the film had opened at Rs 3 crore nett on Friday before witnessing gradual growth over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.35 crore nett in India on its third day, Sunday, across 4,722 shows. The figure marked a 16 per cent increase over Saturday’s collection of Rs 3.75 crore nett.

The film’s total India nett collection now stands at Rs 11.10 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 13.23 crore.

In overseas markets, the film has earned Rs 1.50 crore gross so far, including Rs 0.50 crore gross added on Sunday. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 14.73 crore.

Meanwhile, Hollywood release Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which also theatres in India on Friday, collected Rs 3.15 crore nett on Sunday. The total India haul of the film stands at Rs 3.15 crore nett.

Another holdover title, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, earned Rs 3.25 crore nett on Sunday, taking its total earnings to Rs 36.35 crore nett.