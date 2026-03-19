Kunal Kemmu joins hands with Chirag Nihalani, launches production banner Drongo Films

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani on Wednesday announced the launch of their film production banner Drongo Films.

Kemmu, who made his directorial debut last year with Madgaon Express and is known for acting in movies such as 99, Zakhm and Go Goa Gone, said the new venture marks a step toward creative independence.

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“We've started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart — crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity,” he said.

Nihalani, whose career in films and television spans over two decades, said the banner would aim to strike a balance between creativity and commerce.

“We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they've watched the film,” he said.

Kemmu said the name of their banner was inspired by the drongo bird, known for its ability to mimic other birds.

“As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar. We observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly,” he said.