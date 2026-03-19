MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Kunal Kemmu joins hands with Chirag Nihalani, launches production banner Drongo Films

Kemmu, who starred in films like 'Zakhm' and 'Go Goa Gone', made his directorial debut last year with ‘Madgaon Express’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.03.26, 02:17 PM
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu File Picture

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu and producer Chirag Nihalani on Wednesday announced the launch of their film production banner Drongo Films.

Kemmu, who made his directorial debut last year with Madgaon Express and is known for acting in movies such as 99, Zakhm and Go Goa Gone, said the new venture marks a step toward creative independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We've started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart — crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity,” he said.

Nihalani, whose career in films and television spans over two decades, said the banner would aim to strike a balance between creativity and commerce.

“We want to stay deeply committed to the craft while bringing efficiency and clarity to execution. Our aim is to tell stories that feel authentic and entertaining, but more importantly, stories that stay with the audience long after they've watched the film,” he said.

Kemmu said the name of their banner was inspired by the drongo bird, known for its ability to mimic other birds.

“As actors and filmmakers, we do something similar. We observe life, echo its many voices and transform them into stories on screen. Drongo Films represents our attempt to do that honestly,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Kunal Kemmu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India scrambles for Russian oil in pivot back to Moscow as war in Middle East escalates

Tehran fires ballistic missile at biggest global LNG complex in Qatar, warns of ‘uncontrollable consequences’ after Iran’s South Pars gasfield attacked
Stephan Winkelmann
Quote left Quote right

Signing between India, EU to reduce tariffs is good... but this is not affecting our type of cars

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT