'Kuberaa' holds a special place in my heart as it takes me back to my childhood: Dhanush

South star Dhanush on Tuesday said his upcoming film “Kuberaa” holds a special place in his heart as it reminded him of his “humble beginnings”.

The film, dubbed as a pan-India cinematic spectacle, is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula of “Dollar Dreams”, “Anand” and “Happy Days” fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the launch event of the film's third song "Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum", Dhanush, who essays the role of a beggar, recalled how the team shot a scene at a dumpyard for hours.

“To see another part of the world, a sight which you're not exposed to... You're always in your comfort zone, like you do only what's convenient, you're protected. I come from very humble rooted beginnings.

"Today, I'm here by God's grace. I've seen that, and to go back there to see that world again, it was very enlightening and nostalgic. I'm very thankful to this film for so many reasons, but it takes me back to my childhood as well as one of them,” the actor said.

To play the character authentically, Dhanush said he relied solely on his director's vision for the project.

“I didn't do anything... Sekhar sir is brilliant, he taught me the nuances -- what to do and how to do things. It's a very different film and character from what I've played before. So I enjoyed the challenge,” the actor said.

“I did this film only because of him (the director). He narrated to me for just 20 minutes. I loved his energy, positivity, his approach, and honesty towards making films. Even as a human being, he is a great person,” he added.

"Kuberaa" also features Telugu star Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarab and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to the audiences, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt of India, for showering love on his films over the years.

“Right from the beginning of my career, starting from 'Shiva' or 'Khuda Gawah', 'Criminal' and 'Zakhm' and 'Angaarey', all of my dub films have been accepted so well in the North. So, I'm so, so deeply appreciative, grateful to all of you,” the 65-year-old actor, who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s “Brahmastra”, said.

"Kuberaa" came to the actor when he was wondering about what his project should be, Nagarjuna added.

“This film is very special to me... I can't keep doing the same roles over and over again. I have been wanting to work with Sekhar Kammula for the last 15 years. When he came to me and said, 'Would you like to do this role?' I didn't even ask much what he was going to offer me.

"I said yes because I know I've seen his earlier films. He's a brilliant filmmaker, so real, his sensibilities are so true. Like Dhanush said, his heart is so pure, and that comes across to the screen, to his script. So that is one of the reasons I always wanted to be in his films.” The actor also heaped praises on his co-stars, including Mandanna, Tahil and Sarbh, who is making his debut in South-language films.

Mandanna said she was looking forward to working with Dhanush and Nagarjuna, calling them both “effortless” artists. With Nagarjuna, she earlier worked on 2018's Telugu hit "Devadas".

“This is the second time I've had the opportunity to work with Nag sir. I’m so fascinated with how effortless he is... I was happy when he complimented me after watching the film.

"Dhanush sir does everything under the sun in the most effortless way, and he will be the Kuberaa of everything he does. And he will make all of us want to work 10 to 100 times extra and be at least 10 per cent as good as him,” the actor said.

The film also features Jim Sarbh, who is making his debut in South Indian films.

“I love being in a South film, especially with Sekhar at the helm and such incredible producers and a stacked cast. What more can you ask for your first South film? It's going to be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, it's going to have a pan Indian release. This is more or less the future of Indian cinema,” the actor, known for his work in films like “Neerja”, “Padmaavat”, and OTT series, “Made in Heaven”, said.

“Kubera”, produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creationsand, will be released in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam language on June 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.