Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ witnesses sharp drop in collection on Day 4

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday after showing growth over the opening weekend.

The comedy-drama, which released on May 15, opened with Rs 4 crore nett at the Indian box office on Day 1. Collections rose to Rs 5.75 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 7.75 crore nett on Sunday.

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Occupancy also improved during the weekend, increasing from 12 per cent on Friday to 22 per cent on Sunday despite a reduction in the number of shows across India.

However, the film saw a noticeable decline in earnings on Monday, collecting Rs 3.25 crore nett. Occupancy also dropped to 13 per cent.

The film has collected an estimated Rs 24.91 crore gross at the Indian box office so far, while its total India nett collection stands at Rs 20.81 crore, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the second instalment in Mudassar Aziz’s comedy franchise, which began with the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the latest film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Touted as a comedy of errors, the film revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann), who finds himself caught between three women portrayed by Khan, Singh and Gabbi.

The franchise traces its origins to the 1978 classic Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Sanjeev Kumar.

Meanwhile, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu continues to perform well at the box office. The Tamil action drama, which hit theatres on May 15, has earned Rs 83.67 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.