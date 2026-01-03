Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gets engaged to singer Stebin Ben after dreamy yacht proposal

Entrepreneur Nupur Sanon, younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, got engaged to singer Stebin Ben after a romantic yacht proposal, she said on Saturday.

“In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say,” Nupur wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

One of the pictures shows Stebin Ben, surrounded by placards that read ‘Will you marry me?’, going down on one knee to propose to Nupur. Another picture shows Nupur beaming with happiness while she flaunts her engagement ring.

Nupur and Stebin are likely to tie the knot on 11 January in Udaipur, as per reports.

The post was immediately flooded with heartfelt wishes from friends, fans and members of the film and music industry, congratulating the couple on their special day.

Nupur and Stebin’s photos sparked dating buzz in late 2024. Throughout 2025, Stebin denied romantic involvement, stating they were best friends.

Stebin is an Indian playback singer and live performer, known for his soulful voice in hit romantic songs like Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Sahiba, gaining fame through viral covers and independent music.

He’s celebrated for his emotive style, versatile performances, and has a strong connection with fans.

His other popular tracks include Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Afsos Karoge, Ishq Tera, and Dhokha.

Nupur has acted in the 2023 Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao and a music video for B Praak.