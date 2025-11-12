Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her crush on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Actress Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her recent crush in the season finale of Prime Video’s celebrity chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The Tere Ishk Mein actress also confesses to being a total hopeless romantic at heart.

The episode, also featuring Vicky Kaushal as guest, is set to premiere on 13 November, on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories. It will be the final episode of the first season of the chat show.

Opening up about her idea of love, Kriti said, “Whoever it is, is not from the industry, so that’s great. I love romance. I love the idea of being in love. I also love love-stories, jo bahaut kam ban rahi hai aaj kal.”

New dad Vicky Kaushal sets the floor ablaze with his iconic Tauba Tauba dance steps. He also confesses that he is ‘very scared’ of both Kajol and Twinkle.

Sharing his first ever encounter with Hrithik Roshan, Vicky said, “When his first film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had come out, everybody, every kid in the country, was mad about him. And, I got to know my dad is working with him. Till then, I had never asked papa to introduce me to him, I didn’t even know what a film set was or how it worked.”

“I was in the tenth standard, I still remember, and I was like, ‘Can I get to meet him?’ And he played a trick on me, saying, ‘Yaar par vo toh unhi baccho se milta hai jinko Ek Pal Ka Jeena karna aata hai’. I had been practicing for 3 days. That day, when I had gone on set, he was very sweet, we clicked pictures,” Vicky added.

Recalling the time Kajol first met Kriti on the Dilwale sets, Kajol shared, “Of course, I couldn’t see without my specs, so I remember I’m standing over there in the heat in Hyderabad. I was like who’s that who’s that. I know most of the people by vague body language, and I’m like, ‘Ye lamba chauda kaun jaa rha hai yaaha se?”.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Anand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who recently became a parent with Katrina Kaif, is shooting for his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love & War.