Deepika Padukone's 8-hour-shift stand to knife attack on Saif: Bollywood controversies of 2025

Bollywood is no stranger to controversies but 2025 took things up a notch, with debates over work culture, public conduct, and death hoaxes making headlines. Here’s a look at some of the developments that had everyone talking this year.

Deepika Padukone and discussions around working hours

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was at the centre of a debate over work-life balance in November after reports suggested that she requested an eight-hour work shift on film sets following the birth of her child. She reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and later stepped away from Kalki 2 over the issue.

While Deepika received support from some quarters for prompting a conversation about work-life balance in Bollywood, some questioned the feasibility of such schedules in large-scale productions in the industry. Deepika later spoke out on the matter publicly, citing how similar working arrangements have been followed by several male actors in the past.

Ranveer Singh and the Kantara imitation controversy

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh faced criticism in November after he mimicked actor Rishab Shetty’s performance from Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India at Goa. The video of his act went viral.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed against Ranveer at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station by advocate Prashant Bethal under Sections 302, 299, and 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that the act hurt religious sentiments.

Ranveer later issued a statement apologising for the incident and expressed admiration for Rishab Shetty and his work.

Paresh Rawal’s exit from and return to Hera Pheri 3

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal took fans of the Hera Pheri franchise by surprise in May when he unceremoniously announced he would not reprise the role of Baburao in the upcoming third instalment of the comedy franchise over creative differences.

The situation turned serious when Akshay Kumar slapped Rawal with a legal notice for quitting the project. Actor Suniel Shetty publicly expressed his disappointment and said the development was unexpected.

However, in September, Rawal indicated in an interview that his disagreement with director Priyadarshan was sorted and the film was back on track.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan

In January 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an alleged robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The accused allegedly broke into the premises and attacked the actor with a knife.

Khan sustained serious injuries, including damage to his thoracic spine, and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on 21 January. Mumbai Police later filed a chargesheet running over 1,000 pages as part of the investigation.

Dharmendra’s death hoax, Sunny Deol’s jibe at paps

Dharmendra

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on 24 November. However, on 11 November, reports of the actor’s death circulated online. They were dismissed as false by Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini. A day later, on 12 November, Dharmendra’s family took him home on Wednesday morning from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the 89-year-old was undergoing treatment for more than 10 days.

Days after Dharmendra was discharged from hospital, and taken to his residence, the veteran actor's son Sunny Deol had a meltdown and lashed out at the media. “Aap logon ko sharm aani chahiye,” he said.

India-Pakistan controversies

Diljit Dosanjh; Fawad Khan

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh came under fire this year for his film Sardaarji 3 which featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The film was scheduled to release in June but was delayed due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) criticised Dosanjh for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The release of Vaani Kapoor-starrer Abir Gulaal, also featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was also affected. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 9 May, but its release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack. The incident triggered calls across various sections to halt the film’s release in India.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood vs Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede; Aryan Khan

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede moved the Delhi High Court in September, alleging that Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix have defamed him through the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Wankhede claimed that the show, which marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, presents a misleading portrayal of anti-drug agencies and damages public trust in law enforcement.

Wankhede had arrested Aryan Khan in the 2021 drug case.

He alleged the series was deliberately designed to malign his reputation, citing a specific scene where a character makes an obscene gesture after invoking “Satyamev Jayate” part of the National Emblem. Red Chillies opposed Wankhede’s plea for an interim injunction, arguing the series is satirical and accusing him of forum shopping. The company also contended the case lacks territorial jurisdiction and should have been filed in Mumbai.