Take a bow: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor revive the forgotten hair accessory

The Bollywood divas are proving that bows are more than beach accessories, children’s embellishments and ’80s throwback

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.12.25, 03:07 PM

Bows are back, and how! Actresses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are styling them effortlessly, proving that the good-old hair accessory is more than children’s embellishment and ’80s throwback in 2025.  

Alia Bhatt flaunts a green bow.
Alia wore bows complementing her holiday outfits during Christmas celebrations with family. A green satin bow added a chic festive touch to her black dress with sequined borders.  

Alia styled a black bow with a red dress. “Bows ka phase chal rha hai,” she captioned her post on Instagram.  

Alia Bhatt in a red bow.
A scarlet, velvety bow complemented the actress’s backless black dress. The colour contrast perfectly balanced the ensemble.  

Deepika Padukone twirled in a black dress elevated by a matching black bow.
Deepika twirled in a black dress elevated by a matching black bow. Emerald jewellery complemented the all-black outfit.  

Sonam Kapoor opted for a blush pink satin bow.
Sonam, known for stunning fans with her impeccable fashion choices, wore a long black dress for her date night with husband Anand Ahuja. A blush pink satin bow added a  dash of colour to the outfit.  

