Lalit Modi apologises, says statement ‘misconstrued’ after ‘fugitives’ remark draws criticism

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi on Monday apologised to the Indian government, and said his statement had been “misconstrued” and insisted it was never intended in the manner it was perceived.

In a post on X, he wrote: “I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Modi wrote on X.

The apology came after a video of Modi attending Vijay Mallya’s birthday party in London went viral last week.

In the clip, Modi was heard saying: “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India”. He had shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Eat your heart out with envy (sic).”

The post drew criticism online, with users accusing the duo of making a “mockery of the Indian government”. Modi has since deleted the video.

Responding to the controversy, the external affairs ministry had asserted that all individuals wanted by Indian law would be brought back to face trial.

“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives, who are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on. In several of these cases, there are several layers of legalities involved. But we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so that they can face trial before the courts here,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

Both Modi and Mallya are currently living in the United Kingdom.

Modi fled India in 2010 following allegations related to tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership connected to the IPL.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he manipulated the process of assigning IPL broadcast rights in 2009, reportedly in exchange for a kickback of over Rs 125 crore.

Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 amid allegations of defaulting on multiple loan repayments and owing Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore.

In 2019, Indian authorities declared him a “fugitive economic offender”, a designation that Mallya has challenged in the Bombay High Court.

The two were last seen together at a private gathering in London in July, where they were filmed singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”. The karaoke night was hosted by Modi as his “annual summer party” and was attended by more than 300 guests.