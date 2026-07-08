Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat get high, get confused, get into trouble in ‘The Wrong Girls’

Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat are set to headline The Wrong Girls, a new comedy written and directed by Dylan Meyer that follows two marijuana-loving friends who become entangled in a dangerous case of mistaken identity.

Set in Los Angeles, the film also features Lakeith Stanfield, Tony Hale, Zack Fox, Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate McKinnon and Geena Davis.

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Meyer described the film as an attempt to bring a fresh perspective to the stoner comedy genre by focusing on female protagonists.

“I don’t think there’s a single stoner female buddy movie,” Meyer said in a press communique to US media. “I really related to The Dude, and I realised there was a lack of female characters like that. But I didn’t want to make a girl movie that was doing an impression of boy movies. I wanted to make a movie that felt true to the people that were in it and didn’t follow traditional comedic formula because it had to be truly itself.”

Stewart has spoken publicly about her enthusiasm for the project. In a 2025 interview, the actor said she was eager to begin filming the comedy in Los Angeles.

“Dylan wrote that script years ago and we are producing it now,” Stewart said. “We start shooting in two weeks and I’m like doing backflips about it. I’m so excited we get to shoot in L.A. and that in and of itself seems like a fantasy. Alia Shawkat is my other ‘Wrong Girl’ and we’re putting it together, like in quite a literal way, right now.”

The Wrong Girls is scheduled to be released in US theatres by Neon on August 14.