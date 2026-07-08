Armie Hammer regrets starring in ‘Citizen Vigilante’, says film was ‘hateful, disgusting’: Report

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer reportedly regretted starring in director Uwe Boll's controversial film Citizen Vigilante, saying he was shocked after watching the final cut and felt it was not the movie he believed he had signed up for.

According to a report by Puck’s Kim Masters, Hammer was deeply upset after seeing the completed film, which follows a vigilante targeting criminal migrants in Europe.

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“The first time he saw it, he was in tears,” a source close to Hammer was quoted as saying. “He called me and said, ‘This is hateful, disgusting’.”

The source added that the actor did not fully understand the nature of the project during production.

“I think he knew it certainly leaned toward the right, but Uwe works in a very frantic way…. It's not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, ‘That was not the movie I thought we made’,” the source said.

The film marks one of Hammer’s first major acting projects following sexual abuse allegations that derailed his Hollywood career. Earlier, the actor had admitted he “would have done a fucking cat food commercial” if it meant returning to acting.

The controversy surrounding Citizen Vigilante intensified after billionaire Elon Musk promoted the film on social media platform X.

Directed by Boll, Citizen Vigilante stars Hammer as Michael Sanders, a wealthy American businessman who turns into a vigilante targeting violent immigrants and corrupt officials in Europe, eventually becoming both a fugitive and a media phenomenon.

The filmmaker has also claimed that the film was effectively banned in Germany after it failed to receive a classification because of its extreme violence and alleged anti-migrant message.

Boll later released the entire film on X in collaboration with Musk, where it was available for free streaming for 48 hours.