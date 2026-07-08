Apple TV sets October premiere date for Liev Schreiber-starrer crime drama ‘Nocturne’

Apple TV has announced that its upcoming crime drama series Nocturne, starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz and Stephen Graham, will premiere globally on the platform on October 30.

The 10-episode series will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly releases every Friday through December 25, the streamer said in a press release.

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Based on Lars Kepler’s bestselling crime novels Lazarus and The Sandman, Nocturne follows Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who relocates from Philadelphia to a small town in western Pennsylvania in search of a quieter life.

His plans are disrupted when notorious serial killer Jurek Walter threatens the town and his family. As the search for the killer's last missing victim intensifies, Jonah sends his surrogate daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer, to confront the murderer.

Schreiber stars as Jonah Lynn and also serves as an executive producer. Beetz plays FBI agent Saga Bauer, while Graham portrays serial killer Jurek Walter.

The ensemble cast also features Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan and Gary Carr.

The series has been developed for television by John Hlavin, who also serves as showrunner, and created for television by Rowan Joffe. Tim Van Patten directs the first two episodes and executive produces the project.

Lars Kepler, the pen name of Swedish writing duo Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril, has sold more than 20 million copies of the crime novel series worldwide. Their books have been translated into 40 languages and published in over 170 territories.