Amitabh Bachchan faces online backlash after ‘black’ comment on France football team

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan landed in the crosshairs of netizens after his comment on the racial makeup of France’s national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup triggered a backlash online.

In a post on X on July 6, Bachchan commented on the racial makeup of France’s lineup. He said, “T 5794 - Ab keh dete hai :the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH 11 players in team ..10 Black .. !!1 white !!? the POWER of BLACK.”

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The post soon sparked a debate online, with several users criticising him for drawing attention to race and overlooking the players’ national identity. Users argued that the French squad represents the nation as a whole and reflects its diverse population.

Bachchan had previously faced criticism in 2018 for a similar remark after France won their second World Cup title, when he tweeted, “That’s it then... AFRICA won the World Cup 2018!!!,” referring to the squad’s African-origin players.

France will next face Morocco in the quarter-finals on July 10.

On the work front, Bachchan is set to reprise his role in the sequel to the blockbuster mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. While the first instalment featured Deepika Padukone, the actress will not return for the sequel.