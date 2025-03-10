Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ sweeps IIFA Awards 2025, Kartik Aaryan wins best actor

Kiran Rao’s social dramedy Laapataa Ladies won big at the silver jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Jaipur, bagging as many as ten trophies, including Best Picture, Best Direction for Rao, and Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for Nitanshi Goel.

The biggest stars of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others — descended on the Pink City over the weekend. While Saturday was dedicated to recognising excellence in digital entertainment, the main event on Sunday spotlighted the biggest cinematic achievements of the year.

Kartik Aaryan took home the award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Raghav Juyal’s menacing portrayal of a dacoit in Kill earned him the trophy for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Here is the full list of winners at IIFA 2025:

Best Picture: Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male): Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female): Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role: Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female): Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original): Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted): Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male): Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female): Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male): Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue: Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing: Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography: Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects: Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema: Rakesh Roshan