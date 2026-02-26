Aamir Khan shares update on Salim Khan’s health: ‘His health is improving’

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has shown signs of improvement after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital following a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan told the media at an event on Wednesday.

Several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh and Aamir, visited the hospital to check on the veteran writer.

“Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi se theek hojaayen because he is in the ICU. I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family,” Aamir said.

He added, “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz ki unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthna kar rahe hain ki voh jaldi ghar aa jaayen aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye".

According to a statement released by the hospital, Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department by his family doctor and was admitted at 8:30 am under the care of pulmonologist Dr Jalil D Parkar.

The Khan family has not issued a detailed statement on his condition. Last week, Dr Parkar confirmed that Salim had suffered a minor haemorrhage. “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning, and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable, but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer.”

Salim Khan’s long time collaborator Javed Akhtar have also visited the hospital to meet the ailing writer.

Salim Khan began his career with small acting roles before moving to writing. He rose to prominence when he teamed up with Javed Akhtar to script blockbusters such as Deewaar, Don and Sholay, films widely regarded as milestones in Hindi cinema of the 1970s and 1980s.

After the duo parted ways, Salim went on to write films including Angaaray, Naam and Kabzaa.