Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make relationship Instagram official; watch video here

American socialite Kim Kardashian and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton appear to have made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, April 6.

In a reel shared by Hamilton, the two are seen on a high-speed drive through Tokyo, with the F1 champion taking his Ferrari F40 for a spin at the Daikoku Parking Area. Captioned “HERE WE GO AGAIN...”, the video is set to Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax and Fred Again.

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Kardashian makes a brief appearance towards the end of the clip, seated in the passenger seat in a white turtleneck.

Rumours of a romance between the two had been gaining traction since March, when Hamilton dropped a flirty comment on Kardashian’s Instagram post from an Oscars party.

Days later, he was also seen in Tokyo with Kardashian and her eldest son, Saint West, as per media reports.

On the work front, Kardashian, 45, is set to essay the role of an antagonist in Bratz, a comedy film backed by Amazon MGM Studios. She will also appear in Eva Longoria’s Fifth Wheel comedy alongside Will Ferrell, Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song and Fortune Feimster.