Kiara Advani sings ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ at husband Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday bash

Actress Kiara Advani wished husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, on his 41st birthday by singing the timeless track Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye, shows a video she shared on Friday.

“Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one- inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband,” Kiara captioned her post on Instagram.

The video also features filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer-film producer Manish Malhotra. They were among the many celebrities who attended Sidharth’s 41st birthday celebration in Mumbai.

The video shows Sidharth cutting his birthday cake, which reads, “Sarayaah’s Papa...Daddy cool.”

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a daughter, on July 16 last year. They revealed that they have named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on November 28.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on 7 February, 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Maddock Films’s romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, 34, last appeared in Yash Raj Films’s War 2. She is currently gearing up for Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Sidharth, on the other hand, has Vvan : Force of the Forrest in the pipeline.