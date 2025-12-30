Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: 5 power couples who became parents in 2025

Several celebrity couples stepped into a new chapter of their lives in 2025, embracing the joys of parenthood. From Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, here’s a look at power couples from cinema, politics and sports who welcomed their little ones this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on 19 October. The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on 16 July. Advani and Malhotra exchanged vows in Jaisalmer on 7 February 2023. The two fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth marriage anniversary on 15 November. The pair, who tied the knot in 2021 after more than a decade of dating, have collaborated on several projects, including Citylights and the series Bose: Dead/Alive.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child, baby girl Evaarah, on 24 March this year. The couple, who dated for almost four years, exchanged vows on January 23, 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan, who tied the knot in 2023, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 5 October. They have named their daughter Sipaara.